Dr. Elizabeth Dray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Dray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Dray, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Dray, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, SC.
Dr. Dray works at
Dr. Dray's Office Locations
-
1
Urology-Centennial48 Centennial Way Ste A, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 522-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dray?
Went very well, everything was explained where anyone would understand. Staff was friendly & well informed.
About Dr. Elizabeth Dray, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1225359243
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dray accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dray works at
Dr. Dray has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.