Dr. Elizabeth Du, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Du, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Du, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CA.
Acuity Eye Group & Retina Institute of California14501 Magnolia St Ste 103, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 594-7163
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had my left cataract eye surgery done by dr Elizabeth Du. The surgery went well. I be able to see so clear the next day. Dr Elizabeth Du and her staff are so well take care me from the first day until after the surgery. I am so glad I chose her to be my doctor. Dr Elizabeth Du. You are the best. Also. Thx to her staff.
- English, Armenian
- 1730393398
Dr. Du has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Du accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Du has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Du has seen patients for Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Du on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
