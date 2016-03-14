Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Dunlavey, MD is a Dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Dunlavey works at Spartanburg Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.