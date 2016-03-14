See All Dermatologists in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Elizabeth Dunlavey, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (10)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Dunlavey, MD is a Dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Dunlavey works at Spartanburg Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spartanburg Dermatology & Skin Surgery Clinic PC
    2020 N CHURCH STREET PL, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 457-4432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Keloid Scar
Seborrheic Keratosis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Keloid Scar
Seborrheic Keratosis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elizabeth Dunlavey, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407856305
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dunlavey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunlavey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dunlavey works at Spartanburg Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Dunlavey’s profile.

    Dr. Dunlavey has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunlavey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlavey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlavey.

