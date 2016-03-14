Dr. Dunlavey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Dunlavey, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Dunlavey, MD is a Dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Locations
Spartanburg Dermatology & Skin Surgery Clinic PC2020 N CHURCH STREET PL, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 457-4432
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had s lesion on my rt eyebrow and it took 3 months to get an appointment. It was biopsied an was basal cell ca . Had to go to Greenville a month later for further surgery. Wait time is too long. My main complaint was the waiting time for an appointment but I didn't have s total body exam either.
About Dr. Elizabeth Dunlavey, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Dunlavey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dunlavey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dunlavey has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlavey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunlavey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunlavey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.