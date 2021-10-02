Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Eddy-Bertrand, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Eddy-Bertrand works at Family Medicine Associates of Northridge in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.