Dr. Elizabeth Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Ellis, MD is a Clinical Psychologist in Duluth, GA. They graduated from Emory University.
Locations
Chante Wellington Mitchell Ph.d. LLC2400 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 165, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 476-1967
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent listerner, insightful evaluator. Gives options and insights, but continues to modify her process based upon the response and needs of the patient.
About Dr. Elizabeth Ellis, MD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1053478503
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
