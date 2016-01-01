Dr. Elizabeth Elsagga, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsagga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Elsagga, DO
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Elsagga, DO
Dr. Elizabeth Elsagga, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Troy, NY. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Elsagga works at
Dr. Elsagga's Office Locations
-
1
Main office101 Jordan Rd Ste 200, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 274-0476Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Capital Region Women's Care - Clifton Park1783 Route 9 Ste 201, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 274-0476Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Community Care Podiatry - Delmar250 Delaware Ave Ste 203, Delmar, NY 12054 Directions (518) 274-0476
-
4
Health Quest Medical Practice PC21 Reade Pl Ste 3100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 790-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elsagga?
About Dr. Elizabeth Elsagga, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1841573573
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elsagga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsagga accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsagga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsagga works at
Dr. Elsagga has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsagga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elsagga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsagga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsagga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsagga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.