Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Elsagga, DO

Dr. Elizabeth Elsagga, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Troy, NY. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Elsagga works at Capital Region Women's Care, Community Care Physicians in Troy, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY, Delmar, NY and Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.