Dr. Ensminger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Ensminger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Ensminger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Locations
Fresenius Medical Care of Newburyport260 Merrimac St, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 499-7400
- 2 500 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 556-5723
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s truly the best.
About Dr. Elizabeth Ensminger, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1427360361
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ensminger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ensminger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ensminger has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Polyneuropathy, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ensminger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ensminger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ensminger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.