Dr. Elizabeth Ergen, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Ergen, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 209, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 524-2547
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elizabeth Ergen is the most involved, thorough, and caring doctor I have ever had. She treated me during a recent hospitalization for a serious case of cellulitis, and I have seen her on several follow up visits since my release. During my follow up visits at her office, Dr. Ergen sent me for lab work related to my continuing treatment. On each occasion, she personally called me to discuss the results. These calls occurred on three or four occasions, and some, I believe, were even outside of her normal office hours. I have never had this happen with any other doctor and I am still amazed and appreciative with the amount of time she spent with me on the phone, discussing not only my lab results, but also my ongoing treatment. You will not find a better doctor.
About Dr. Elizabeth Ergen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1821350521
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Tennessee
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Ergen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ergen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ergen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ergen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ergen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ergen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ergen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.