Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Evers, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine.



Dr. Evers works at Gary J Smith MD PC in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.