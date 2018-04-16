Dr. Elizabeth Fahrenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahrenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Fahrenbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Fahrenbach, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Locations
North Branch Dermatology7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 425, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 763-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love her! She is kind and friendly. Dr Farenbach explains everything as she is doing it. She makes sure you are made comfortable. Her staff are all amazing!
About Dr. Elizabeth Fahrenbach, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609003557
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital
- Resurrection Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Dartmouth College
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Fahrenbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahrenbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahrenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahrenbach has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Granuloma of Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahrenbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fahrenbach speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahrenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahrenbach.
