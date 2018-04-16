Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Fahrenbach, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Fahrenbach works at North Branch Dermatology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Granuloma of Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.