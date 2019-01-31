Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Fairbank, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Fairbank, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their residency with University of California - Los Angeles



Dr. Fairbank works at Children's Medical Group in Hermitage, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.