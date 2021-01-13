Dr. Elizabeth Fasy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fasy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Fasy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Fasy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Fasy works at
Locations
Farmington Office Hartford Health406 Farmington Ave Ste 1, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 696-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don't know who the 1-and 2-star raters were seeing. The Dr. Fasy who's been treating me for a few years is a warm and sensitive physician who listens to her patient, really knows her medicine, and tells you if she doesn't know the answer to a Q. I've referred friends to her and they come away with the same feeling.
About Dr. Elizabeth Fasy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1326060484
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fasy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fasy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fasy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fasy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fasy.
