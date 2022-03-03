Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Fernandez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Primary Care Physicians in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.