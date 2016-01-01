Dr. Elizabeth Feuille, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feuille is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Feuille, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Feuille, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Feuille works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Genetics505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feuille?
About Dr. Elizabeth Feuille, MD
- Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1447549019
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feuille accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feuille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feuille works at
Dr. Feuille has seen patients for All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feuille on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feuille has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuille.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feuille, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feuille appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.