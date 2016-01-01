Dr. Elizabeth Finley-Belgrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finley-Belgrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Finley-Belgrad, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Locations
Alta Care Group Inc.711 BELMONT AVE, Youngstown, OH 44502 Directions (330) 793-2487
Community Counseling Center2201 E State St, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 981-7141
Psycare Inc.3837 Starrs Centre Dr, Canfield, OH 44406 Directions (330) 533-1870
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
About Dr. Elizabeth Finley-Belgrad, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bradley Hosp-Brown U
- Butler Hosp-Brown U
- Rush Presby St Lukes Hosp
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
