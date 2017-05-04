Dr. Elizabeth Fiorino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiorino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Fiorino, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Fiorino, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Fiorino works at
Dr. Fiorino's Office Locations
ACN East - Pediatrics505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
great MD who is thorough, takes the time to answer your questions, and is very friendly with children.
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English, Spanish
- 1225249741
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Pulmonology
Dr. Fiorino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiorino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiorino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiorino works at
Dr. Fiorino has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiorino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fiorino speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiorino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiorino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiorino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiorino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.