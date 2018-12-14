See All Dermatologists in Jenkintown, PA
Dr. Elizabeth Fitzgerald, DO

Dermatology
2.8 (20)
35 years of experience

Dr. Elizabeth Fitzgerald, DO is a Dermatologist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Fitzgerald works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Shaving of Skin Lesion and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Abington Dermatology Associates, PC
    500 Old York Rd Ste 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Intertrigo
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.8
    Dec 14, 2018
    Terrific doctor. Very helpful, friendly and knowledgeable.
    Barbara Lerman in Huntingdon Valley, PA — Dec 14, 2018
    Residency
    • Allegheny University Hospital
    Internship
    • Allegheny University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Dr. Fitzgerald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitzgerald works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fitzgerald’s profile.

    Dr. Fitzgerald has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Shaving of Skin Lesion and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgerald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

