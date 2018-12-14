Dr. Fitzgerald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Fitzgerald, DO
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Fitzgerald, DO is a Dermatologist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Locations
-
1
Abington Dermatology Associates, PC500 Old York Rd Ste 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzgerald?
Terrific doctor. Very helpful, friendly and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Elizabeth Fitzgerald, DO
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1841295177
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny University Hospital
- Allegheny University Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzgerald accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Dr. Fitzgerald has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Shaving of Skin Lesion and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgerald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.