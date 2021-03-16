See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Elizabeth Fortin, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Fortin, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Fortin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Fortin works at Center for Blood Research in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Paralytic Strabismus and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fortin's Office Locations

    Center for Blood Research
    800 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 523-7900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Paralytic Strabismus
Visual Field Defects
Diplopia
Paralytic Strabismus
Visual Field Defects

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 16, 2021
    Dr. Fortin is a fantastic physician. I had seen many doctors for my issue and she was the first to be able to diagnose me and recommend treatment! Am very happy to be her patient.
    About Dr. Elizabeth Fortin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851813281
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Fortin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fortin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fortin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fortin works at Center for Blood Research in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Fortin’s profile.

    Dr. Fortin has seen patients for Diplopia, Paralytic Strabismus and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

