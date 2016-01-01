Dr. Elizabeth Froelich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Froelich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Froelich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Froelich, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Froelich works at
Locations
Vda Dermatopathology Lab95 W Beau St, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 228-7006
Vujevich Dermatology Associates PC100 N Wren Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 429-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Froelich, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831350297
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- University Of Pittsburgh
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Drexel U, College of Medicine
- Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Froelich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Froelich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Froelich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Froelich works at
Dr. Froelich has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Froelich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Froelich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Froelich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Froelich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Froelich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.