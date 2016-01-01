Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Froelich, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Froelich works at Vda Dermatopathology Lab in Washington, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.