Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Fung, DO

Dr. Elizabeth Fung, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Fung works at SPRUCE INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES, Philadelphia, PA in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.