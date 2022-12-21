Dr. Elizabeth Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Gardner, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Gardner, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Gardner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Gardner's Office Locations
Yale Orthopedics & Rehabilitation800 Howard Ave Fl 1, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2579
Rehabilitation and Occupational Health Guilford1445 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 785-2579
Yale New Hvn Hosp Saint Raphael Campus1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 680-7542Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We brought our son to see Dr.Gardner for a knee issue. She took her time explaining what needed to be done and was very thorough. She knew timing was an issue to get him back on the field and performed his surgery on her non surgical day. We thought that was above and beyond. She went out of her way to match him with the perfect physical therapist and together with great progress he got back on the field two weeks sooner then expected. Mid season he had an issue with his shoulder and Dr. Gardner saw him on the same day we called! We felt Dr. Gardner took her time with our son at every appointment and never rushed us with the many questions we had, we also felt that she truly understood our athlete and his needs and goals!
About Dr. Elizabeth Gardner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1477711752
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
