Dr. Elizabeth Garreau, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Garreau, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Obgyn of Virginia LLC3930 Pender Dr Ste 60, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (571) 249-0717
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Garreau's office was very efficient. Compliant with social distancing, staff was very friendly. Waiting time very short. Dr Garreau was amazing. Very professional. answer all the questions that I had, gave me her opinion and explained everything. She has excellent bedside manners.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
- Washingtonhosp Ctr
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Bucknell University
Dr. Garreau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garreau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garreau speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Garreau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garreau.
