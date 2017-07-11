Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Parro Gawey, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Parro Gawey works at Gawey Dermatology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.