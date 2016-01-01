Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth George, MD
Dr. Elizabeth George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George's Office Locations
-
1
UW Health20 S Park St Ste 504, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 821-4819
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth George, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1255308409
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
