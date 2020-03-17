Dr. Elizabeth Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Gold, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiology100 NE Gilman Blvd # F, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Gold is not only exceptional in her knowledge but has proven to be the best patient advocate I have found in any doctor. She will ALWAYS do what is in the best interest of her patients.
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
