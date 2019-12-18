See All Family Doctors in Pawtucket, RI
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Gomes, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Gomes works at Performance Physical Therapy in Pawtucket, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Performance Physical Therapy
    21 Division St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 (401) 727-4800
    Pawtucket Office
    39 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 (401) 722-0081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dyshydrotic Eczema
Skin Screenings
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Skin Screenings
Lyme Disease Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Tufts Health Plan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 18, 2019
    Very helpful
    About Dr. Elizabeth Gomes, DO

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1730498171
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gomes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomes works at Performance Physical Therapy in Pawtucket, RI. View the full address on Dr. Gomes's profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.