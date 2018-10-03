Dr. Elizabeth Gonzalez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Gonzalez, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Gonzalez, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Complete Women's Care1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 416, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 332-9972Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Complete Women's Care14601 SW 29th St Ste 303, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 332-9972
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gonzalez has delivered all three of my children. Words can't express how great full we are to have her. She is the best at what she does and very dedicated. The staff at the office is also wonderful, I feel like I am visiting friends when I go there.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356543201
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Miami
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.