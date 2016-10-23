Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Gonzalez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.