Dr. Elizabeth Grasee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (16)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Grasee, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Grasee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Grasee works at Carmel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grasee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carmel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeons
    2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 706-1411
  2. 2
    Carmel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeons
    12425 Old Meridian St Ste B1, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 581-0001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elizabeth Grasee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740223510
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Grasee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grasee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grasee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grasee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Grasee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grasee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grasee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grasee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grasee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

