Dr. Elizabeth Graul, MD

Gynecology
3.4 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Graul, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Graul, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Graul works at Phase 2 Center for Womens Health in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Graul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phase 2 Center for Womens Health
    348 E 4500 S Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5460
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • American Heritage
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Conseco
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • PEHP
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elizabeth Graul, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417074865
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical Center Of Delaware`
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical Center Of Delaware`
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Graul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graul works at Phase 2 Center for Womens Health in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Graul’s profile.

    Dr. Graul has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Graul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

