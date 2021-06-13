Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Graul, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Graul, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Graul works at Phase 2 Center for Womens Health in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.