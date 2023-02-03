Dr. Grethen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Grethen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Grethen, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Grethen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Zionsville, IN. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Grethen works at
Dr. Grethen's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Zionsville Primary and Specialty Care10801 N Michigan Rd Ste 100, Zionsville, IN 46077 Directions (317) 344-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grethen?
Dr Gretchen explained things to me and helped to ease my mind about what is going on with me. She was encouraging and thorough in my exam and making certain that I understood her diagnosis.
About Dr. Elizabeth Grethen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1962660522
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grethen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grethen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grethen works at
Dr. Grethen has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grethen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Grethen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grethen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grethen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grethen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.