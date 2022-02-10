Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Benewah Community Hospital, Kootenai Health and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Grosen's Office Locations
Cancer Care Northwest - South Clinic601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cancer Care Northwest - Valley Clinic1204 N Vercler Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Providence Gynecologic Oncology Clinic101 W 8th Ave Ste 1400, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Benewah Community Hospital
- Kootenai Health
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred to Dr. Grosen for cancer. She explained all the options and I picked a treatment plan. At one point a few weeks later, during treatment I freaked out wondering if I had picked the right treatment plan. She went over all the information again and reminded me why I had picked that plan as well as why she agreed. Very satisfied with service.
About Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Danish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California School Of Medicine
- U Ariz
- Huron Hospital
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Concordia College
Dr. Grosen works at
