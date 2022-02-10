See All Oncologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD

Oncology
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Benewah Community Hospital, Kootenai Health and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Grosen works at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Grosen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Care Northwest - South Clinic
    601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 228-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cancer Care Northwest - Valley Clinic
    1204 N Vercler Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 228-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Providence Gynecologic Oncology Clinic
    101 W 8th Ave Ste 1400, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 474-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Benewah Community Hospital
  • Kootenai Health
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndromes Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grosen?

    Feb 10, 2022
    Was referred to Dr. Grosen for cancer. She explained all the options and I picked a treatment plan. At one point a few weeks later, during treatment I freaked out wondering if I had picked the right treatment plan. She went over all the information again and reminded me why I had picked that plan as well as why she agreed. Very satisfied with service.
    Tina — Feb 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grosen to family and friends

    Dr. Grosen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grosen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Danish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235125220
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Ariz
    Residency
    Internship
    • Huron Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Concordia College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grosen has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Grosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.