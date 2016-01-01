Dr. Elizabeth Hammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Hammer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Hammer, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Hammer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammer's Office Locations
- 1 6740 4th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2000
Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
Nyu Langone Hospitals150 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Hammer, MD
- Nephrology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1104117340
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammer has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hammer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.