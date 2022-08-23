Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Harrel, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Harrel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.



Dr. Harrel works at Shreveport Urology in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.