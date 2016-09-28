Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Hawse, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Hawse, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Hawse works at Commonwealth Pediatrics, PSC in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.