Dr. Elizabeth Hereford, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Hereford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
Dr. Hereford works at
Locations
Elizabeth A Hereford MD999 S Fairmont Ave Ste 220, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 334-9462
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hereford?
Dr. Hereford always makes me feel like I’m the only patient she’s seeing that day. I find her interested in me as a patient and a person. She does most of her own testing rather than having a nurse do them. She must only schedule a few patients per day so you seldom see anyone else in the waiting room and the wait is only a few minutes. So nice compared to other offices filled with patients waiting to be seen. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Elizabeth Hereford, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
