See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez-Cardona, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez-Cardona, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez-Cardona, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez-Cardona, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Hernandez-Cardona works at Eterna Cosmetic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
4.6 (301)
View Profile
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
4.9 (56)
View Profile

Dr. Hernandez-Cardona's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eterna Cosmetic Surgery
    1202 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 568-8186

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
  • Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandez-Cardona?

May 04, 2020
Dr Hernandez performed liposuction on four areas of my body. The upper and lower abs, my flanks (love handles & lower back) & my upper arms. It’s been around 6 weeks since I had my abs done and I LOVE my results! I NEVER had a flat stomach in my entire life and Dr. Hernandez was able to give me one. I always had an indention on my belly from wearing pants too tight growing up and Dr. Hernandez was able to make that blend in with my now flat stomach. She also worked her magic on my c section scar and made it smoother. I am amazed with my results! It’s only been less than two weeks since I got my upper arms and flanks done so I’m still healing, but I can see a difference already. My butt now looks bigger from getting my flanks & it also gives me more of a curve on my sides. And my arms definitely look smaller and that makes my posture look better. I can not wait until the swelling goes down so I can see my final results! Go see Dr. Hernandez and let her give you your dream body!
Serra — May 04, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez-Cardona, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez-Cardona, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hernandez-Cardona to family and friends

Dr. Hernandez-Cardona's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hernandez-Cardona

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez-Cardona, MD.

About Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez-Cardona, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124348602
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
Fellowship
Residency
  • Baylor University Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez-Cardona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez-Cardona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hernandez-Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hernandez-Cardona works at Eterna Cosmetic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez-Cardona’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez-Cardona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez-Cardona.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez-Cardona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez-Cardona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez-Cardona, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.