Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Hewitt, DPM

Dr. Elizabeth Hewitt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hewitt works at Foot and Ankle Physicians Of Ohio in Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.