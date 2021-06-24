Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Hinton, DPM

Dr. Elizabeth Hinton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Hinton works at Huston Family Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Camp Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.