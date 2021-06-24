Dr. Elizabeth Hinton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Hinton, DPM
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Hinton, DPM
Dr. Elizabeth Hinton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Hinton works at
Dr. Hinton's Office Locations
Huston Family Chiropractic and Wellness Center6100 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112 Directions (717) 541-0988
Victor Cohen DPM205 Grandview Ave Ste 208, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and caring about your needs, iam 100% satisfied with dr. Hinton's professional service and knowledge.
About Dr. Elizabeth Hinton, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
