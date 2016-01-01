Dr. Elizabeth Hofmeister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hofmeister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Hofmeister, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Hofmeister, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Hofmeister, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Hofmeister works at
Dr. Hofmeister's Office Locations
Naval Medical Center San Diego34800 Bob Wilson Dr, San Diego, CA 92134 Directions (619) 532-6702
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Hofmeister, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225008733
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Naval Medical Center
- Ntl Naval Mc
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Hofmeister has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hofmeister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hofmeister.
