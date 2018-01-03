Dr. Elizabeth Holl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Holl, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Holl, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Holl, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center and McKee Medical Center.
Dr. Holl works at
Dr. Holl's Office Locations
-
1
Loveland Surgical Associates1900 Boise Ave Ste 420, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 820-3212
-
2
Banner Health Fort Collins Medical Center4700 Lady Moon Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 821-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
- McKee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holl?
Dr. Holl is an "excellent surgeon". She gave us a lot of information and was very patient with all my questions. She seems highly educated and on top of what is going on in her field. I would highly recommend her as a skilled physician and surgeon.
About Dr. Elizabeth Holl, MD
- General Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1730447939
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holl works at
Dr. Holl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.