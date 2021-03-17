See All Ophthalmologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Elizabeth Holland, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Holland, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Holland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System - St. Francis - Eastside, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Holland works at Holland Eye Center PC in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Holland Eye Center PC
    612 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 412-3010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Health System - St. Francis - Eastside
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eye Infections
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Primary Angle Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 17, 2021
    Dr Holland is a fantastic eye doctor. She has helped me many times in the past few years with serious eye problems. I have total confidence in her and recommend her highly. She is the best ophthalmologist I have ever seen.
    K Bash — Mar 17, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeth Holland, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740236611
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Health Science Center
    • Univ of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Holland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holland works at Holland Eye Center PC in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Holland’s profile.

    Dr. Holland has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

