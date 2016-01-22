Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Holt, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Holt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Holt works at
Locations
Raleigh Endocrine Associates2709 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 320, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 876-7692
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holt is very knowledgeable and takes time to listen to her patient's concerns and questions. Sometimes that might cause a delay or back log but she is worth the wait.
About Dr. Elizabeth Holt, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1215905674
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt works at
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holt speaks American Sign Language.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.