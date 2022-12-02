Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Hooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Hooper works at DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.