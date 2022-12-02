Dr. Elizabeth Hooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Hooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Hooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 454, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (469) 620-0222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Dr, Hooper and her team provided me with excellent care and support in dealing with my medical conditions and insurance nightmare. I highly recommend!
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1255587598
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- General Surgery
Dr. Hooper has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
