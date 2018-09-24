Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Huff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Huff works at Diabetes Management Clinic in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.