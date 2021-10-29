See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sparks, NV
Dr. Elizabeth Hutson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Hutson, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Hutson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hutson works at My Women's Center in Sparks, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hutson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    My Women's Center - Office of Dr. Elizabeth Hutson
    1441 Pullman Dr, Sparks, NV 89434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 432-1343
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Nevada Medical Center
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 29, 2021
    I have been a patient for 15 years or more of Dr. Hutson. She has given me nothing but professionalism. She knows what’s she is doing. And she never decides what is best for you. You decide what is best for you. She is a approachable, friendly and listens to your concerns, most of all a great surgeon. I trust her 100 percent.
    JO — Oct 29, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeth Hutson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659462208
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital In Phoenix Az
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University-School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Hutson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hutson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hutson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hutson has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

