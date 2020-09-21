Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Jaffe, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Jaffe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Campus Pharmacy Reno1664 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89557 Directions (775) 784-6598
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
Dr. Jaffe delivered my son. I had interviewed 15 doctors before I found her. We hit it off great. I was so comfortable with her and she listened to everything I had to say. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Elizabeth Jaffe, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306809843
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Family Practice
