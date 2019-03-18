Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Jeffords, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Jeffords works at Lifestance in Columbia, SC with other offices in Olanta, SC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.