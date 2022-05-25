See All Oncologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Johnson works at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic
    2 Shircliff Way Ste 400, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 308-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Memorial Satilla Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Pancreatic Cancer
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Pancreatic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2022
    Dr Johnson helped me make it to 5 years after breast cancer. She is knowledgeable, compassionate and she listen to your concerns. I am sorry that we are loosing her because the Mayo Cancer Center at St Vi cent’s Riverside is being shut down!!!
    About Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407845134
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

