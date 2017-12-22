Dr. Elizabeth Kaback, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Kaback, MD
Overview
Locations
Pacific Pearl La Jolla Center for Health6919 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 459-6919
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaback is great! She is attentive to detail, easy to communicate with and makes you good about your plan to stay healthy. I am happy with her and her staff. I consider myself blessed to have Dr. Kaback as my doctor.
About Dr. Elizabeth Kaback, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1689641169
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University|Scripps Clins Green Hospital
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Oregon Health And Science University
